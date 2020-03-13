America is in a constitutional crisis.
President Donald Trump was justly impeached for transgressing the Constitution on two counts. Why did the Republican senators vote not to remove Trump? Because they feared Trump’s base will not put them back in office if they voted to remove him.
The senators have calculated (correctly) that most voters, both Republican and Democrat, do not grasp the seriousness of the Constitution. To these voters, concerns about the Constitution are simply high-minded theories. Saving their man is what they care about.
Knowing this, the likes of Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham had the jaw-dropping hubris to admit, before the senate vote, that they were not going to be impartial in the senate trial of the impeachment. That’s because they knew most of the voters they cared about wooing would give them a pass if they put their hand on the Bible and solemnly swore, with impartiality, to uphold the Constitution in this trial, and then flagrantly violated that oath by acquitting a president who trampled on that same Constitution.
I cannot say shame on these senators without first saying, shame on a public that has emboldened these senators to dare to undermine the Constitution.
One can hope that some of those voters will get a conscience by the November elections and decide that blatant oath-breakers in the Senate are not worthy of their vote. Letting leaders get away with disregarding the Constitution jeopardizes our republic. It does. When those in power ignore laws, those laws are eroded and ultimately lost. That is true of our greatest law, the Constitution.
The Founding Fathers didn’t create the Constitution because they wanted some mental exercise on a lazy Sunday afternoon. They created it to prevent the republic they started from returning to tyranny like the tyranny under King George they rescued Americans from. “We the people” need to stand up and say “no” to anyone — Republican or Democrat — who despises the Constitution and send them packing. If we don’t have the wisdom to do so, we will eventually lose our republic. It will be our fault. That is not an exaggeration.
Richard Hughes,
Hartleton