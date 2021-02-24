Well, the decision is in. President Donald Trump has been acquitted and rightfully so. Chuck Schumer said that even if Trump is acquitted, they have other avenues to pursue. Let us do this instead. Impeach those players that have done more to insight insurrection than anyone.
Start with President Joe Biden who said he would like to take him out behind the high school and beat him up. Vice President Kamala Harris, who supported the rioters burning down our cities, encouraging them to continue to protest after the election and raised and contributed funds to an organization that issued funds to bail out those who were arrested. Maxine Waters enticed and encouraged people to go out and get into the faces of those people who supported President Trump. Ayanna Pressley said as long as there is unrest in our lives there will be unrest in the streets. Then there is Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, llhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib, Corey Booker and Nancy Pelosi to name a few. If you listen to some of the statements these individuals have made, they all deserve to be removed from office.
This regime is doing nothing to better the lives of Americans. Serious problems with COVID-19, distribution of the vaccine, education, failing businesses are all being ignored while they waste money and time on the impeachment charade. I have never seen one man throw so much fear in people as Donald Trump has. Even after he is out of office, they are petrified of him.
Americans are sick and tired of Washington, D.C., and quest for unprecedented power. If you did not know what the deep state was before Trump’s presidency you should know by now. In case you still do not know let me list them for you: The Democratic Party, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, CNN, NBC, ABC and billionaires such as George Soros, Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg owner of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey owner of Twitter.
The Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi, have so much hate for Trump that it is pathetic. Unfortunately, this hatred has spewed over onto the American people. It is said that money is the root of all evil and it has never been more prevalent then now. When you combine power with hatred you have a dangerous combination.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg