Physical exercise is an opportunity for anyone who desires relief from practically any problem. People in today’s society often spend too much time distracted, whether it’s on technology or stressing about daily problems.
These distractions create stress on mentally draining issues that can lead to more complicated problems in the future. Although it is easy to spend hours on technology and stress about relationships or school, physical exercise should be the easiest response to issues for stress relief, better physical conditions, and overall boosts morale for self-improvement.
In today’s world, there are many distractions from someone’s goals and well-being. It is too easy to get caught in the trap of a spiraling downfall of emotions and self-confidence.
Exercise at first may not be enjoyable, but over time as the technique is improved, exercise can be enjoyable.
For people that begin to enjoy exercise, it is common to see exercise become dependent on a feeling of satisfaction. According to Harvard Health Medical School, exercise reduces the body’s level of stress hormones, such as adrenaline.
A direct effect of physical exertion is the release of endorphins which are chemicals in the brain that naturally elevate a person’s mood. This will immediately relieve some stress if not all. The next positive outcome of physical exercise is the improvement of health. When beginning to exercise regularly, the body becomes conditioned and physical improvements are made.
Getting adequate amounts of exercise can reduce the risk of health diseases such as heart attacks or even many types of cancer. Being more fit can also make it easier to be outside with the ones you love such as friends, children, or grandchildren.
A domino effect of being healthier is better morale. Physical effects of exercise such as weight loss and strength increase will directly lead to a better self-image.
Attributes consisting of discipline and drive to get tasks done create an accomplished and satisfied feeling that makes exercise almost an addiction. A healthy addiction such as exercise is a necessity to have to live a less stressful life.
Physical exercise reduces distractions which reduces stress, creates more time for healthy habits, and increases morale and self-improvement. Join those who choose the smart, alternative choice to make life easier, the activity that does not cost a dime: Physical exercise.
Zebulon Hufnagle,
Mifflinburg Area High School