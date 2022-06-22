For decades, Playworld has called Union County home. We are fortunate to have deep roots within the community and feel continuously supported by the people and organizations here. We are also deeply grateful for our own employees, whose dedication makes play possible for children around the world.
As we approach the grand opening of the Bull Run Greenway, including the new Kidsburg Playground donated by Playworld, I want to once again thank the first responders who extinguished a fire on our Buffalo Road campus in May 2021. Staff and volunteer firefighters from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company and 12 other first responder teams from the surrounding region answered the call and helped keep our team safe.
Community is central to everything we do at Playworld. Donating this new playground to the Borough of Lewisburg is a gesture of our appreciation for those who helped prevent a bad situation from becoming worse, and for us the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of play within every community.
It is our hope that the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will serve as a powerful, significant example of our commitment to the people of Central Pennsylvania, and as a tribute to the heroes among us.
David Sheedy,
Vice President of Global Sales, Playworld