This column was written by two community members who have taken steps to bridge communications across the current political divide.
Penn Garvin: Following the 2016 election, I joined a small group of conservatives and progressives that had formed in an effort to come to a better understanding of each other. After a time of (sometimes loud) arguments, we started telling stories of the life-experiences that had shaped us, how we’d developed politically and about what is important to us in our lives and the issues we feel strongly about. We shared our experiences and frustrations in working with local issues that matter to us.
This group has helped me meet people whose political views are different from mine, individuals I really respect as principled people who care about our community. We have much in common — we care about people in our area, we want the best for our children, we worry about our country with all the increasingly vocal and vicious divisions.
I believe conservatives and progressives need each other to make our government function well. We need the best thinking of all viewpoints and that is not necessarily the ideas and thinking of the two national political parties. We need more open discussion and less combative arguing to find workable solutions for the many problems we face today.
I think people need to speak up about what we need locally and find ways to work together to sustain our communities and make the needed changes for that to happen. That might mean protecting neighborhood schools, cleaning up our local river and streams, helping out local small farmers survive, and many other issues we face. If we are so divided along party lines that we can’t work together, we give up our power to those already in control who often don’t make the best decisions for us.
Hank Baylor: I entered local politics after a 30-year career in business. I soon learned that political processes are often slow and unpredictable. Elected officials make decisions, but the staff (often dismissed as “bureaucrats”) are the ones who work day-to-day to carry out those decisions.
Well-grounded political thinking people are difficult to find and recruit. Many people have a negative opinion about running for office, a direct result of the lack of information and probably a convoluted understanding of the responsibilities of public service. Potential servants need to connect with how their government runs. Most candidates are either selected by their party or are those looking for a position of power and importance. Both methods often select the wrong people: people who do not promote teamwork, diversity, or intergovernmental cooperation. The best people to run our governments are average citizens with a variety of ideas and opinions, who want to make a positive difference for everyone, not just a select few or small controlling organizations.
People who may be interested in public service can begin the process by getting nominated or elected to a municipal committee, just to get their feet wet. You do not need to look very far to find an opening. I shake my head during each election when there are positions open because no one ran. How often have we been in conversations where many discussions take place with people complaining about an issue or decision and didn’t even vote? It is time to step forward and get connected. Get involved and stop talking about how things could be accomplished. Our municipal governance needs good folks to move us ahead and help set the stage for the next generation.
Penn and Hank: We both believe that people of different political viewpoints can come together to find workable solutions for local problems. If average citizens can learn to do this at the local level, we may be able to lay a foundation for how to heal the divisiveness at the national level, learning to speak to each other in ways that validate our differences and looking for solutions that combine the best of all of our thinking. We can change the “only my way” thinking to “what gives everyone at the table some of what they need and strengthens our community.”
Hank Baylor is a Vietnam veteran, retired Executive VP of Memorex Corp, and was an East Buffalo Township supervisor for 18 years. Penn Garvin grew up in Lewisburg and has been involved with the Donald Heiter Community Center since she moved back to the area in 1995.