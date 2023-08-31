A state representative is wisely seeking support for a bill that would criminalize the illicit possession of a powerful animal tranquilizer increasingly attributed to fatal drug overdoses.
The operative word in the above sentence is “illicit” because the drug — xylazine — is routinely, safely and legally used by veterinarians in the treatment of large animals such as cattle and horses. However, it also has found a place in the illegal drug trade as a cutting agent for fentanyl, the powerful opioid responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths across the nation in recent years. Known by the street name, “Tranq,” xylazine reportedly extends the high users get from opioids, experts said.
It also is killing people.
Toxicology screens identified “Tranq” in nearly 11 percent of illicit fentanyl deaths in June 2022, up from nearly 3 percent in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The drug is especially dangerous for humans because it does not respond to naloxone, a life-saving medication that helps reverse the effects of heroin and fentanyl overdoses.
State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69 of Somerset County, said his forthcoming bill would protect access to xylazine for veterinarians as well as prevent it from being permanently listed as a Schedule III narcotic.
Veterinarians fear a permanent narcotic scheduling change could lead to the discontinuation of a drug that is critical to their practice, according to the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association. There is no practical alternative for sedating cattle, the group writes.
Metzgar’s proposal is modeled after a bill in Congress that cleared a U.S. House Committee in July. That bill, known as the “Combating Illicit Xylazine Act,” would declare the use of xylazine on humans as illegal and engage law enforcement to make the manufacturing, distribution, dispensing or possession of xylazine intended for any human use an illicit act under the Controlled Substance Act.
This past April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro worked with the state Department of Health to temporarily list xylazine as a Schedule III narcotic. That one-year designation could be renewed for an additional year next spring.
Scheduling a drug requires manufacturers and legitimate distributors to not only verify that a practitioner, such as a veterinarian, is licensed, but that they are also authorized to receive a controlled substance
This is a life-and-death issue that remains unresolved. Lawmakers on the state and federal levels must continue to do anything they can to prevent potentially deadly xylazine from reaching humans, while still ensuring this important animal tranquilizer is available for legitimate animal treatment by veterinarians.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.