There will be — and should be — many questions any time a new industrial venture announces it will begin operations in a local community.
That’s especially true when the industry coming to town plans to build a manufacturing facility that could become the first of its kind in the nation.
All of this is happening right now in Point Township, where Encina, a company based in The Woodlands, Texas, just north of Houston, proposes to build a $1.1 billion industrial facility that would convert tons of recyclable plastics into raw materials that can be used by other manufacturing firms to create new plastic products.
Company officials emphasize that they are in the recycling and environmental business, diverting up to 450,000 tons of used plastic materials each year from landfills and incinerators into “building blocks” for new products.
If it receives the necessary governmental permits and approvals to move forward, the company said it will employ 600 to 900 people to build the plant and 300 people to work at the facility when it becomes fully operational.
Obviously, there are questions. More than 200 local residents gathered for a meeting in early April to discuss questions and concerns, including the chemical process, potentials for air or water pollution, traffic, noise and the health of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, where Encina will draw the water it needs for its conversion process.
All of these questions deserve answers, and top executives at Encina say they plan to do just that during a community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today in the gymnasium of the Chief Shikellamy Elementary School at 338 Memorial Dr., Sunbury.
David Roesser, Encina’s chief executive officer; Sheida Sahandy, chief sustainability officer; Michael Marr, director of government relations and compliance and Caitlyn Labonte, engineering project manager, are scheduled to be there.
“Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to hear directly from you and answer questions you might have,” company officials wrote in their announcement of this meeting. “We are energized as we move our exciting project forward to bring the jobs of the future and long-term economic vitality to the region, while protecting its valuable ecosystems.”
A transparent, free flow of information between Encina and area residents is essential as the initial approval and permitting process continues, and company officials appear to be holding up their end of that bargain by calling this community meeting.
Encina officials said anyone is welcome to attend, but they are asking those with questions to send them in advance by email to: update@EncinaPointTownship.com
Every question or concern raised by local residents is important, and the continuing opportunities that Encina provides to address them should be among the vital considerations on whether this project should, or should not, move forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.