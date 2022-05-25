Consensus can often be elusive when state lawmakers introduce proposed laws governing elections.
Fortunately, there were no disagreements recently when lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the state House of Representatives joined in a unanimous vote to amend state election law, enabling an additional resource to help Pennsylvania carry out a vital function — maintaining the integrity of voter rolls.
The House bill, which now advances to the state Senate for further consideration, requires that the state engage with the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) to purge the names of deceased voters.
In a memo to his constituents, state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107 of Northumberland County, notes that ERIC is a nonprofit organization with a sole mission to assist states in improving the accuracy of voting rolls and increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens.
“The bill was introduced after discussions about election reform and improved maintenance of voter registration records revealed current law does not allow for the full use of information provided by the ERIC system,” Masser said.
ERIC, formed in 2012 with the assistance of The Pew Charitable Trusts, is governed and managed by the states who choose to join. As of last October, 31 states, including Pennsylvania, along with the District of Columbia were members of ERIC.
In addition to data gathered and provided by ERIC, the state House bill also directs state election officials to use information obtained from state-licensed funeral homes, county coroner records, death certificates, newspaper obituaries, letters testamentary or letters of administration issued by the offices of county registers of wills to cancel and remove voter registrations of people who have died “provided that such removals are uniform, nondiscriminatory and in compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” the House bill states.
In a memo outlining a similar bill, state Rep. Karen Boback, R-117 of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, said “the processes to remove deceased individuals from the voter rolls is long and cumbersome. This (slow process) can lead to voter fraud and inaccurate voter turnout reports.”
Pennsylvania law currently requires the names of people who die to be removed from voting rolls within 90 days. Boback introduced legislation to shorten the time frame by eliminating redundancies and streamlining the process, but that bill has not moved from the House State Government Committee since it was introduced in February, 2021.
State House approval of the ERIC legislation is an important commitment to a fair election process, an effort which also should receive swift endorsements from the state Senate and governor.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.