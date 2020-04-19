Valley municipal leaders would be wise to monitor what is happening in East Buffalo Township to see if what elected officials there are considering could work elsewhere.
Last week, East Buffalo supervisors floated the idea of a partial tax refund for all property owners to ease the financial burdens many are facing amid stay-at-home orders and massive unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Schumacher, chairman of the board, suggested a 20 percent refund across the board to all residents of the township. It would cost the township about $392,000, which borough officials say they could likely handle financially.
“I’d rather the citizens get the money back and help them out. We’re going to rebound, I don’t have any doubt in that,” Schumacher said.
Right now, it certainly could not hurt to have a serious discussion about helping out if possible. Labor data released last week showed another 5 million job losses in the last week across the nation. That pushes the total to more than 22 million over the past four weeks, erasing all the job creation since the end of the Great Recession a decade ago. In Pennsylvania, more than 1.3 million people have lost their jobs.
Even with unemployment benefits slowly beginning to trickle in and stimulus checks arriving for some, there are certainly people in our region struggling. The first round of rents have been due and other bills are cycling back through a second time in the coming weeks.
“I think it’s worth exploring. We need to look closely. We already had a budget deficit built into this year’s budget,” EBT supervisor Jim Knight said. “Creating a further deficit is a little concerning.”
This move won’t work everywhere. There are municipalities and school districts in the region that don’t have the financial wiggle room that East Buffalo Township does. Many will also take a hit on earned income tax rolls, including EBT.
There is also a possible long-term impact on future projects. Some funds collected are often budgeted away for larger, more costly jobs down the road. It’s the reason maintaining budgets are so important. The unforeseen is always the most difficult to manage.
Again, this isn’t a one-size-fits-all decision. Local leaders have said as much. But if a local entity has the means, it is a discussion worth having.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.