State lawmakers are reminding older and disabled Pennsylvanians that the deadline to apply for the 2019 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is Dec. 31.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvania residents age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters with half of Social Security income excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.
The rebate program is one of five initiatives supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and proceeds from slots gaming. Since its inception in 1971, older and disabled adults have received more than $6.9 billion in property tax and rent relief.
Those who apply now have an option to submit applications online with the state Department of Revenue’s myPATH system, online at: mypath.pa.gov
Look for “Apply for a property/tax rebate for 2019” under the “Rebates” section.
Application forms and assistance in completing and filing them also are available at no cost from the state Department of Revenue district offices, the county Area on Aging and the offices of state legislators.
Since 1972, those who play the state lottery have helped generate $22.6 billion in funding for programs that benefit senior citizens. Other programs benefiting from lottery funds include senior centers, prescription assistance programs, free or reduced-fare transit and long-term living services.
During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery generated $1.14 billion for programs benefitting senior citizens and others, including more than $11.6 million in Northumberland County, $3.5 million in Snyder County, $3.4 million in Union County and $1.9 million in Montour County, according to data published by the state.
Older and disabled Pennsylvanians are entitled to receive all of the benefits for which they qualify, and we hope they get them. Remember, the deadline to apply for the 2019 property tax and rent rebate program is next Thursday, Dec. 31.
