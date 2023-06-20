The East Buffalo Township supervisors are wisely zeroing in on a variety of ways to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, school students and residents who often find themselves crossing busy West Market Street (State Route 45, just west of Lewisburg) on their way to school, local businesses or the popular Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
In pursuit of this important goal, the supervisors are investing $12,578 to prepare a conceptual design that would offer ideas on ways to make this Market Street corridor in Linntown, between Route 15 and Fairground Road, safer for anyone traveling along or crossing it.
“This is to look at safety on Market Street and other important aspects of West Market Street,” said township Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Char Gray. “It will look at both sides of the street. The concepts will involve trees and bump-outs to slow traffic in certain areas.”
Indeed, the north side of Market Street has changed significantly over the past few decades. A large swath of land once occupied by the former Pennsylvania House furniture manufacturing facilities have since been replaced by dozens of businesses, including a Giant supermarket, CVS drug store and numerous other stores and restaurants in the shopping plaza just two blocks north of Market Street.
Recreational opportunities also have exploded in recent years with the construction of The Miller Center recreational facility and the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, which parallels Market Street one block to the north.
On the south side of Market Street is an expansive residential neighborhood that spans more than 13 blocks east and west and includes homes lining Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe, Madison and other residential developments and neighborhoods extending farther south beyond those streets.
Many of these residents set out on foot or hop on their bicycles, before crossing West Market Street on their way to the rail trail or businesses to the north.
And let’s not forget all of the children who walk to and from the Linntown Elementary School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, which are both just off the south side of West Market Street and just east of Fairground Road.
“There will be sidewalks on the south side of the street, which is something that is not there today,” Gray said, referring to the improvements.
Township Supervisor Katie Evans noted that the proposed project will not only improve the appearance of Market Street, but more importantly, “make it safer and slow down traffic.”
That’s a vitally important focus — preventing potential tragedy along a residential street that has become a bustling crossroad.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.