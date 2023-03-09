In the hours after Gov. Josh Shapiro outlined his first state budget in a speech Tuesday before the state General Assembly, the headlines emerged: $44.4 billion spending plan, 3.6 percent spending increase over this year, no proposed state income tax increase.
News stories were packed with the governor’s visions for education, business and commerce, transportation and, of course, taxes.
But also embedded within his budget proposal, and his speech, were proposals that may not be spelled out in top headlines this week, but still carry significant importance for millions of Pennsylvania citizens: child care, police protection, emergency operations, 911 communications and universal free breakfasts for school-aged children, among others.
Pennsylvania’s economy is losing about $3.5 billion a year because of a lack of child care options, the governor said.
“Right now, what’s really holding us back is that we don’t have enough child care professionals,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania has nearly 4,000 unfilled child care jobs and 38,300 children on waitlists. If those jobs were filled, we could make sure nearly every child on that waitlist had a spot.”
His proposal: a $66.7 million investment in Child Care Works to help provide more competitive salaries and benefits to recruit and retain child care workers.
On police protection, Shapiro said well-staffed, funded and equipped police departments will improve community safety. To boost ranks within the state police, Shapiro proposes funding four new cadet classes, which would put nearly 400 new state troopers on the job within the next year.
Turning to the court system, the governor noted that Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the nation that provides no state funding for public defenders, attorneys who represent those who cannot afford to pay a private attorney. He wants to invest $10 million.
“That’s not a list we want to be on,” the governor said. “Public defenders are champions of justice, ensuring every citizen receives the representation they are entitled to,” he said.
Later in his address, Shapiro noted that about 2 million people worry about getting enough food to eat and about 500,000 of them are children.
“That’s why I want to give free breakfast to every child in our public schools,” he said. “It shouldn’t be OK for anyone here, especially when we’re talking about a 44 billion dollar budget, that people are going to bed hungry and kids are going all day without a meal.
Shapiro’s speech on Tuesday kicks off four months of public hearings and private meetings between the executive branch and a divided Legislature before the budget deadline on June 30.
Safe communities, child care, emergency operations, equal protection under the law and childhood hunger are far too important to get lost in the shuffle.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.