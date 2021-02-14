When the shocking news emerged last Sunday that a woman’s body was found along Interstate 80, it seemed an unlikely case to get quick answers, if any.
Gladly, that did not turn out to be the case.
Police, spurred by lead investigator Tyler Watson of the Milton State Police barracks, were able to string together clues and top-notch skills to track down a suspected killer in less than four days.
It is quite remarkable when you think about it: Police arrested a man from Dallas, Texas, who had been in Wisconsin and Ohio, allegedly killed a woman from Virginia in central Pennsylvania, then made his way to Maine before being captured in Connecticut. The rest will be handled in the court of law in the coming weeks, months and, likely, years.
From the start of the investigation, it seemed like a long shot. How many times do we drive on the interstate in the Valley and see more out-of-state license plates than those from the commonwealth? While the highway bisects the Valley, for the majority of drivers it represents the fastest way from here to there.
Most arrests on the interstate for speeding or drug possession, or crashes, involve out-of-town residents.
It felt unlikely we would get answers, especially by late Wednesday night.
Police and law enforcement personnel caught a break when the victim had receipts, an email address and a phone number in a jacket discovered at the scene.
That was just a starting point.
Police said the man they have charged traveled through Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, stopping at travel plazas along the way, leaving a clear paper trail coupled with surveillance evidence.
In a detailed and horrific affidavit summarizing the case was a reference to police using “traditional investigative tools” to collect evidence from a handful of states.
To those tasked with what seemed impossible, it might seem “traditional.” To the rest of us, it was an impressive, efficient and complete effort by a collective group of law enforcement personnel across several states.
