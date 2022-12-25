Here we are a week away from the end of 2022. We have seven days to come up with the obligatory New Year’s resolutions, all those promises we make to ourselves on Jan. 1 and discard a week later.
What if this year we made a resolution that was not only easy to keep, but also good for us in all kinds of ways? A resolution as easy to keep as opening a door. And going through that door ... to the Great Outdoors.
Studies have shown there are benefits, both physical and mental, to spending time outside in nature. As little as 120 minutes a week can make a big difference. It can be one 2-hour walk or 4 half-hour walks. Numerous studies have substantiated at least ten health improvements brought by spending time out in the natural world.
1. A study from the University of Michigan showed that walking, bike riding, and fishing improved short-term memory.
2. Another showed that time spent in a forest environment reduced blood pressure.
3. Being in a natural forest also reduces inflammation. The plants in the forest give off phytoncides and inhaling them seems to boost the immune system.
4. Absorbing the magic of nature reduces stress and improves mood.
5. Sleep improves because, while in the out-of-doors, we are producing melatonin which regulates our sleep cycles.
6. Even having a window in a hospital room, so a patient can see the sky and trees, helps with their recovery.
7. Spending too much time looking at a computer screen can do eye damage. Outdoors, we focus on objects at greater distances, which reduces eye strain.
8. Taking a friend or family member along on your outing can help improve or deepen relationships, and lead to new shared interests and hobbies.
9. If your time outdoors involves learning new skills, you could feel your self-esteem grow stronger.
10. Being in nature can make you more aware of our connections to the natural world and understand that preserving it is essential.
In our region, we are lucky to have access to many natural areas, the Shikellamy Marina, Shikellamy Lookout, Montour Preserve, The Lewisburg Rail Trail, several trails maintained by the Merrill Linn Conservancy. Now, we can add another one to the list: Turtle Creek Park, just outside the Lewisburg Borough.
Thanks to the efforts of the East Buffalo Township Supervisors, the 79 acres known as Turtle Creek Park will be preserved as a nature area for the enjoyment of residents and visitors to the area. Located at the corner of Supplee Mill Road and Furnace Road, this area contains wooded areas, a stream, and open fields. There are trails for walking and in the winter skiing. Longer term plans include picnic tables and an ADA-accessible trail. A pollinator garden is also proposed to attract the birds and butterflies that will add beauty to our world, while also pollinating our food crops.
The trees along the stream will continue to keep the water cool for aquatic life and provide homes for birds. The plant life will keep adding oxygen to the air, reducing carbon dioxide levels as a result.
The open land will provide proper drainage for rainfall runoff.
Green spaces like Turtle Creek Park benefit the natural environment. Benefitting the natural environment will benefit us, especially if we get out to spend time exploring it.
On Jan. 1, let’s all resolve to open the door to a happy and healthy 2023.
Lana Gulden is President of Susquehanna Valley Progress and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.