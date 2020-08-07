I appreciate and wholeheartedly support the Sunday Item opinion letter by Ron Snyder (Aug. 2) regarding our lack of leadership in the White House.
I am a lifelong registered Republican, a retired Air Force officer, and in reality an independent moderate. We are in deep trouble folks, and it’s getting deeper by the week. As Mr. Snyder suggests, we cannot afford four more years of Mr. Trump. Oh yes, he has his supporters but he has many more who don’t like or trust him.
As for our upcoming choice of Mr. Biden, he is aged and perhaps a bit “slower” but at least he is a compassionate team player and sane! The scary part of the Democratic Party is the “giveaway” philosophy where everything is free. Let’s face it friends, our options are far from ideal.
I myself would love to be part of a huge national petition campaign to demand a major third party system instead of several small really insignificant ones that are now on record. Yes go ahead and say I’m wacky and have no chance of ever seeing that! But are we not a nation that believes “for the people, by the people, of the people”?
I think perhaps Ron Snyder might agree in part. I would love to know.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove