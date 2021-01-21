I am writing to express my outrage at the Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate who blocked Senator Jim Brewster from taking the oath of office.
The voters of the 45th senatorial district cast their votes. The votes were counted in early November and Senator Jim Brewster won. The Republicans challenged the vote in state court. And they lost.
They challenged the vote in federal court. And they lost.
And after seven weeks — more than ample time for any other challenges to come forward — the Secretary of State certified Brewster’s re-election. Senate Republicans blocked Brewster from taking his seat until yet another federal court ruled he won the election.
This was not a matter of partisanship or control over the state senate. Republicans still hold the majority in the Senate even after Brewster was seated. The issue here is whether the Republican Party in Pennsylvania stands in favor of democracy and the rule of law — or not.
Sharon VonBlohn,
Milton