Thank goodness we have local food banks across the Valley, as well as volunteers who keep them operating and people who kindly donate goods or funding to help others.
They all are especially important this year as inflation boosts the prices of most food items from 7 percent to as high as nearly 14 percent at the same time many Americans are earning less money at work.
The numbers are stunning.
“We collect data from our partners (local food banks),” Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank told us, “and what we have seen in July and August of this year is an increase of 35 percent versus this time last year, in terms of the amount of pounds of food that we are providing to food pantries.”
Arthur also noted a steady increase in the number of people who have received food in the past eight months of this year, a trend which “aligns with the erosion of household budgets.”
Indeed, in the face of inflation and higher food prices, people across the nation are making less money at work, according to the most recent real earnings report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many of the news headlines this year have touted low and decreasing unemployment, but the real earnings report for July shows that people who are employed are making less money, compared to last year.
Although there was a slight increase of 0.5 percent in earnings from June to July this year, but real average hourly earnings have decreased 3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from July 2021 to July 2022. That drop, combined with a decrease of 0.6 percent in the average workweek has resulted in a 3.6 percent decrease in real average weekly earnings since July of last year, the report states.
“We at the food bank feel like this situation will continue for some time,” said Arthur, who heads the regional food bank that supplies local food pantries in 27 counties across Central Pennsylvania.
When times are difficult, people respond, Arthur said. “They have been extraordinarily generous,” he said of the donors who help maintain food bank supplies.
September is “Hunger Action Month,” a campaign started in 2008 that is intended to encourage more people to help battle the hunger crisis across the nation.
“Your power, voice, actions and commitment will ensure nobody has to make an impossible choice between food and other necessities like medicine, utilities or childcare,” the organization Feeding America writes about Hunger Action Month. “If we all come together, we can end hunger.”
For more information on ways to help, visit or contact a local food pantry in communities across the Valley or visit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s website at: centralpafoodbank.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.