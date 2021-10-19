Polls are showing that the majority of Americans no longer trust our federal government. In addition to the distrust of our government we now no longer trust national and international organizations such as the CDC, WHO, United Nations, national media, teachers unions, school boards, big business and sadly each other.
In my 75 years never have I witnessed the level of distrust that now exists in our country. I find it interesting that in the midst of this crisis the message of hope for us all is printed on the back of the currency we exchange every day. In addition to “In God we Trust,” we also pledge “one nation, under God,” and swear “so help me God.”
A sovereign God is the foundation for the birth of the greatest country on earth and the message from our God is to, love one another. What a threatening message! We strive to remove it from our schools, meetings and worst of all our lives.
Think for a moment and fill in the blank: In _______ I/we Trust. Is it in Biden, Trump, Schumer, McConnell or Fauci? Pick any name other than God and see how confident you feel. Unity in our country must start with our trust in a God who wants us to: Love one another just as he loves us.
Jim Charles,
Selinsgrove