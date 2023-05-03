It appears some folks are unable to hear the words “gun safety” or “common sense gun legislation” without interpreting those words as a threat to our Second Amendment rights. Let’s be clear: gun safety legislation is promoted in the interest of public safety, not to curtail any Constitutional rights. To ignore the escalating incidence of gun related deaths and injuries is willfully ignoring the truth.
There are several bills moving through the Pennsylvania House that can increase public safety when it comes to firearms.
House Bill 1018 and Senate Bill 204 are Extreme Risk Protection Orders. They empower families and law enforcement to prevent gun tragedies by temporarily restricting access to guns for individuals at high risk of harming themselves or others.
House Bill 714 and Senate Bill 60 close the current gap in background checks on all firearms sales and transfers with an exception for transfers between immediate family members.
House Bill 338 and Senate Bill 461 create a “duty to report” clause for lost or stolen firearms. Stolen guns often turn up in underground markets where people with shady backgrounds can obtain firearms. Requiring lost and stolen guns to be reported to law enforcement deters illegal gun trafficking.
House Bill 731 and Senate Bills 427 and 431 require a firearm to be stored securely. These laws are designed to protect children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and gun suicides; they can also prevent gun violence at schools by reducing school-age children’s access to guns.
There are those who will respond to this letter with the replies that we hear with every call for improved gun safety: “Enforce the laws already on the books,” “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” “it’s not a gun problem, it’s a mental health problem,” “issue stiffer sentences and watch gun violence drop.” These phrases ring hollow as gun violence incidents climb higher and higher and claim the lives of people we know and love.
If you are among the many citizens who believe we have to improve public safety when it comes to guns, please contact your elected representatives in Harrisburg and tell them to represent your voice by supporting the bills listed above.
Find your elected officials and their contact info here: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/findyourlegislator/.
Ginny Mazzei,
Benton