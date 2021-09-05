My lunch break for my summer job overlapped with the noontime screening of “Jeopardy!,” my favorite quiz show. I set up my TV tray with soup and a sandwich, and I shouted out the questions between bites. Getting back to work on time meant missing Double Jeopardy, but I caught the first 15 minutes of the show daily.
Working it in around lunch at college was harder. My roommate and I met up in the TV lounge below the cafeteria and set up chairs in front of the screen. Anyone who wandered in was subject to our control of the TV. Play the game or leave.
Art Fleming guided the contestants through the hand-pulled answer board with wooden steadiness. We never thought about his life outside the studio because we didn’t care. We only wanted to get to the questions before the contestants and bet our imaginary accumulated cash on the final answer. We weren’t attached to him as something other than a necessary human, and we did take a bit of pleasure in the few times he messed up reading from the board.
Enter Alex Trebek. Enter the electronic boards, which evolved over the years. During the 37 seasons he hosted, I finished graduate school, got married, moved, set up a piano studio, and became a mom. Possibly the first tune my child heard repeatedly was the Think Music, a simple melody creator Merv Griffin tossed off as a lullaby for his son, or so the story goes. The evening version of “Jeopardy!” was on our feeding schedule.
In summary, “Jeopardy!” has been one of the few constants in my ever-changing world. Alex added a softer element to the hosting duties. His diction and timing were spot-on, but he also threw in some bits of humor. His interviews with the contestants may have seemed pointless and corny to the viewers, but they were put in to help them relax before rejoining the competition. Alex had the easy-going style to make it work while being detached enough to avoid favoritism. And he dressed for success.
The collective sadness that accompanied his death was no secret. Millions of others relied on his constancy in their lives in a time when nothing seemed constant. We hoped for someone different enough and yet similar enough to fill the void. We watched the guest hosts do their best to make it work, also knowing that Alex had those 37 seasons to make it his own. Most of these contenders had one or two weeks.
Little did we realize that the behind-the-scenes game was less authentic than what we saw on screen. Mike Richards was an unknown to us, which was a plus, until he became known in the worst way: An executive producer putting himself in the catbird seat despite a history of lawsuits and pejorative remarks. While we didn’t care about Art Fleming’s off-screen life, we sure did care about Mike Richards’. The contestants who play “Jeopardy!” seem more driven to offer the correct questions than to win lots of money, perhaps with some notable exceptions. But they all love the game, even the people who end up in the hole. I get that. I do. Now we see SONY doing the opposite. They don’t love the game the way we do. They are not in step with the #MeToo movement or the vast internet access the viewers have. We don’t want a perfect host, but we want one whose Google history is cleaner than that of Mike Richards. We don’t care if that person is a total unknown either. None of us knew Art Fleming when the game started, and few of us knew Alex.
Beyond the grief is a sense of betrayal. They were selling us out, and they represented a communications company unable to listen. They underestimated our connection to something that, at least on the surface, had a reliable wholesomeness to it. We trusted Alex not to mess up in a big way, to be there for us through thick and thin, to encourage us to focus on the categories rather than on the systems in the rest of our lives that were no longer trustworthy. We trusted the judges to responsibly correct scores when an error popped up. We weren’t seeing that in a lot of other places.
When we complain about this huge misstep, one that has only barely been corrected by Mike Richards’ removal, this is why. Despite its name, “Jeopardy!” had been a safe place to go.
