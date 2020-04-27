We are all going through an unusual time together and things seem bad, yet there are many things to feel good about, to appreciate. Spring flowers, snow on Spring flowers, grass growing, the smell of grass cutting, birds singing and blue skies. These things are visible but there are things not so visible to appreciate, such as kindness and the generosity of our community.
There are many words used to describe volunteers: Dedicated, devoted, committed, kind, compassionate, giving and selfless. This certainly describes the volunteers for Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels are important for the food but the contact with the delivery volunteer is just as important.
In these times of distancing, the social connection is still done by the delivery volunteer who stands back at least 6 feet to say hello and make sure the meal is received, a heartwarming connection for everyone. Their kindness can be seen Monday through Friday, five different volunteers per day, out in rain, snow, heat and cold. Amazing! I am writing to express gratitude for their service.
It’s normal to feel sad because of our current situation and all the changes, but some things never change. People are out there who care. Comfort yourself with the thought of these and the other volunteers in our community. They are caring for our friends, neighbors and families. Look to them when needing a hero. Thank you, volunteers!
Take care all, and enjoy life!
Cindy Walker
Coordinator
Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels