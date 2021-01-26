Recent contributors to the letters page (on Jan. 20-21) have serially claimed that Fred Keller is “one of us” and that his posturing to set aside the vote count in Pennsylvania favoring new President Biden was in defense of the Constitution. Both observations deserve scrutiny.
First, just who constitutes the “us” that Fred is asserted to be “one of?” The past decades repeatedly show our state legislators to be mostly loyal Republicans with (1) an underlying disregard for democracy, (2) affinity for power, and (3) willingness to take official action to consolidate power, like drawing grotesquely gerrymandered voting districts, suppressing votes, and being hypersensitive to court decisions when they are on the losing side.
Consider the fundamentally anti-democratic exercise demonstrated most recently by the outrageous lengths undertaken to prevent an elected representative from being seated, mistakenly asserting legislative power over the power of the judiciary. In short, the enduring Republican legislative control in Pennsylvania embraces rule by electoral minority, advancing self-interest, with a hard slap in the face to a core principle of democracy to share power equitably both from the voters and with other branches of government. That is the “us” that Fred is “one of,” chasing the “Trumpublican” cause to keep a corrupt, deceitful and inept president in power, ignoring judicial decisions upholding the legality of the vote count, accepting and promoting the “big lie,” namely that Trump had won the election and had his controlling ambition to remain in office “stolen” from him. If you find yourself in that boat with Fred, you are not part of the solution to what divides us, but rather, you are part of the cause, and I’m gratified with the unexpected but appropriate outcry against Fred recently appearing in these pages.
Second, the assertion that Fred’s objection to the election outcome was a demonstration of his faithfulness to the Constitution is extreme nonsense. Legislators legislate, executives act, and judges decide and facilitate making decisions over disputes. In a democratic system, it’s fine to present, in court, arguments on different sides of a question, but we leave it to the judiciary to decide those disputes. In the case of the election, multiple challenges by or on behalf of former President Trump (around five dozen) were decided against him, likewise validating the conduct of the election in Pennsylvania. When the dust settled, it was incumbent upon Republican legislators to follow the law under the state and federal constitutions, and not undercut their constituents by taking a position based on losing arguments.
Fred’s foolish decision to ignore the voters (who ironically returned him to office in the very same election) was neither principled nor faithful to the Constitution. Rather, it was an example of an elected official doing what Republican elected officials in Pennsylvania have become expert at doing: acting in office-holder-preserving self-interest. In this case, Fred was wrong, he had hitched his wagon to a corrupt and fading star, became complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection incited by Trump’s big lie, and now can’t find the spine to do what he should, own up to that error.
In sum, if you still find yourself among the “us” that Fred is “one of,” maybe you need to rethink that membership. Perhaps voters and elected officials alike need a refresher course on what it means to live in a constitutional republic based on voter choice and prescribing the sharing of power among legislative, executive, and judicial branches.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.