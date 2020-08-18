Small towns are the soul of America. It is where people know and help one another. When we see an injustice or something that can affect our town, our state, or our country, we let our representatives know so they can fix the problem.
Our election this coming Nov. 3 will absolutely change our way of life for better or worse, but most important is that we focus on the stabilization of our democracy with all of its civil rights. For the first time in our life and the nation’s history, We The People find ourselves on the edge of a towering cliff, asking why political leaders in Washington, D.C., cannot help us, our children and senior citizens, and protect our homes, jobs and America overall during these challenging times.
Teachers are concerned about being able to care for and protect their students. Our doctors and nurses have become the front-line heroes working tirelessly to treat and protect their patients. Religious leaders are always available to offer support and solace to those in need. Volunteers have stepped up in phenomenal ways and peaceful protesters are putting themselves in unexpected harm’s way to carry their messages of unity and equal rights for all.
It is tough enough to raise a family, worrying about rent, food, medical care, in addition to now wondering about job security, worrying about a devastating virus and becoming home-school teachers. Children are our greatest achievement; every parent and grandparent should be able to provide the best for the most significant loves of our lives, should be able to help them build a foundation for their role as voices of every new generation.
Citizens only want and expect a better and safer future for everyone. As fellow humans, we are all presently experiencing a different way of living, realizing we can only get back to a “normal” and free way of life if we all stand together to vote for truth with transparency and responsible, compassionate leadership, regardless of who is in charge in Washington.
“Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” Matthew 22: 36-39. More than 90 percent of the world’s population believes in God. It is necessary to remember there is good and evil, truth and lies, simple words that are the foundation of all religions. We need to vote for honest action and goodness in leaders who actually abide by these fundamental guidelines. We all know, in our hearts, which leaders are dedicated to helping us and which ones do not work in the best interest of all Americans.
As citizens, we are not just workers; we are all intelligent human beings who know love and truth is better than hatred and lies. We know what makes our children happy and strong or sad. If we make the wrong choice this November, our families, our cities and the nation will be gravely impacted. As a great president, John F. Kennedy said, “One person can make a difference and every person should try.”
We all need to try and understand what is happening around us and how it affects us. For example, every veteran, either on active duty or retired from service, should be furious over Russia’s disregard for America’s troops. Every citizen realizes all the wars fought, all the loss of life to create the nation... “We the People” is how the country began and how it must remain. Now it is our turn and our responsibility to make the right choice that will save our hard-won democracy and preserve our homeland.
Our children and grandchildren look up to us, counting on our wisdom and decisions to make sure their lives are happy, healthy and safe. Review the photos on your cell phone of those children ... that is who we all are helping and guiding into the future. As Rep. Merle Phillips always said, “We need to just do the right thing.”
Please think of it this way: Everyone loves sports and has their favorite players and teams. We know that if there is a bad manager running a team that always loses because of that manager, the owners will get rid of him or her and hire someone with the knowledge and credentials to build a winning team. We the People can be winners again and regain the respect around the world as we once enjoyed. Vote for the future of our children and of every American. “We cannot give up,” as Congressman John R. Lewis encouraged.
Barry James lives in Sunbury.