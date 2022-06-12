In the world of things you’re never really ready for, the Bowman summer of college tours began late last week.
Our daughter wrapped up her sophomore year of high school just after Memorial Day. For now, she has visions of something in the medical field, which could keep her close to home. Or not.
But since most of the colleges and universities she is interested in right now aren’t all that close to home, we decided to see as many places as we could this summer. The locations are varied, so it has taken some significant planning, schedule juggling and patience to get it all mapped out.
If we can narrow the window this summer, the summer before her senior year could be more focused.
At least that’s the hope.
The tours began Friday with a stop at Rochester Institute of Technology in upstate New York. Later in June, we’ll be in Washington, D.C., then Clemson, South Carolina, in July ahead of four tours of colleges actually in Pennsylvania in August before soccer and football practices begin. My guess is others will be added as we get closer to the actual time to make a decision.
How did we get to this point already? Five minutes ago, it feels like we attended kindergarten orientation. Now she’s driving to school, is an honor student with a couple of varsity letters under her belt and is visiting colleges.
In recent weeks, I’ve felt the remote agony a lot of my friends have been going through as they posted pictures of kids graduating from high school. It’s unquestionably a milestone moment, but one that certainly brings back a wave of memories for us all.
As cliche as it is, my goodness does it seem like time actually does fly.
The old connotation that the hours are long and the years are short is something that smacks us in the head in those moments, and each time a Facebook memory pops up.
Thursday, the Facebook feed showed a picture of the four of us posed for a photo at Seneca Lake 10 years ago. The girl, now driving and visiting colleges, is about to turn 7. The boy, now dreaming of an NFL career, just turned one.
The image feels like it was taken yesterday, which far too many parents I am sure can relate to right now.
Looking at it makes me happy and somehow sad at the same time. Watching our children grow, learn, struggle, adapt, make friends and become little versions of their parents is tremendous.
When they accomplish something you know they’ve struggled with, it makes you smile and be proud. When you walk into their room as they battle through homework and see a small hand-written note on their sheet that says “I can’t do this...” it breaks your heart a little bit.
And it makes you realize that it’s all happened so fast. We aren’t looking for a time machine to go back; we’re looking for a time machine to slow it all down.
Last week, ahead of the first official college visit, my daughter and I were able to squeeze 18 holes of golf in between raindrops while on vacation, just the two of us. The rain kept a lot of people away from the course.
The club pro told us the course was basically empty. “You should fly right along in no time,” he said, as my stomach sank a bit.
It was a moment I wanted to take as long as possible.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.