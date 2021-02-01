Shock, surprise, sadness. These three words describe my vision of the journey of President Trump from his campaign announcement to his departure from the presidency.
I was shocked to hear the announcement of his intent to enter the presidential race. My comment at the time was “He can’t possibly be serious” and “I can’t believe that this character could even think that he would be electable to the office.” Being registered as an independent, I said I may as well not vote because neither party has a candidate worthy of receiving my vote, and I passed off his announcement as a publicity stunt for one of his current, or soon to be television shows, which I did not watch nor have intentions of watching. I did not pay much attention to what he had to say, until an unintentional chance to hear a part of one of his speeches.
I was then surprised to hear that what he had to say aligned with many of my thoughts and opinions. He indicated that he was pro-life, pro-law enforcement, pro-military, pro-immigration enforcement and reform, and an America-first candidate. That got my attention so therefore I listened to what he had to say. He came across as sincere and although he was less than cordial in his presentation, it had no effect on what he had to say.
Being rough around the edges, so to speak, did not detract from the main message of bringing about positive change to the status quo. Also, the fact that he was not a traditional politician, only increased my interest in his campaign and I believe that is what made him more effective. By the time he surprisingly won the primary, I was determined to give him my vote in the general election.
Unfortunately, the opposing party tried as hard as it could to make his campaign and ultimately his presidency as difficult as possible. They contrived false dossiers, innuendos, and outright lies in order to delegitimize his position. Throughout this barrage of hatred, he trudged on and continued on his planned course.
It was with much sadness that I watched this man leave office on Jan. 20. His speech of the previous day outlined his many accomplishments. He kept, or tried to keep, his campaign promises even though the opposing party kept throwing up roadblocks and time-wasting maneuvers, investigation after investigation, and vindictive impeachments, which cause more divisiveness rather than unity. Nonetheless, he left peacefully and without any indication of failure.
Yes, there were occasions where he could have made much better judgments for his actions, and his corrosive, irritating, and obnoxious behavior, but in the end, he succeeded in most of what he wanted to accomplish. Now, hopefully, the incoming administration will not take undue action to undercut his successful achievements.
I wish the new administration well. However, I will take a wait and see approach before making any judgement regarding the direction of the country. It is with sincere hope that the far left of the party does not get priority in what policy decisions are made, as that would not be beneficial in bringing “unity” as they are now preaching. Where was the unity spirit when Trump was president? Non-existent anywhere on the opposing side. So, time will tell as to what will transpire. If the first day in office is any indication, we can look forward to more reversals of President Trump’s actions, much to the detriment of the U.S.
Perhaps it is due time for another viable party to enter the arena; one that truly has the American citizen as a priority, rather than a power trip with perks and privileges the ordinary person is not privy to. It has been a long time since this country had realistic choices of who they want to govern. Both parties are part of the “Old Boys Club” and I do not believe that career politicians were the intent of our Founding Fathers. God bless the USA.
Mel Benjamin lives in Watsontown.