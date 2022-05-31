Every day in America we experience violence, drug abuse, abortion, domestic abuse and the story goes on.
The first words out of ever politician’s mouth are always we need a law to stop whatever negative issue of the day may be.
As a former Federal Correctional Officer, I can honestly say that if men, yes us, men would raise the children they breed, give the child you created the love, mentoring, guidance and discipline we would be better off.
If every man that has a child can do this, then we will overcome so many of our problems. Too many men turn into a ghost. And women, hold the man accountable.
Anyone can be a father, to be a dad takes dedication, sacrifice and love.
Dennis Faulk,
Lewisburg