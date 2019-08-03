The residents of Pennsylvania’s 85th District have an important decision to make in the Aug. 20 special election. They will select the next state representative for Union and Snyder counties.
Vying for the position to replace The Honorable Fred Keller, who is now in the U.S. Congress, are David Rowe, Jennifer Rager-Kay, and write-in candidate Clair Moyer. Mr. Rowe is very community orientated, having held a multitude of community supervisory positions.
He has served on the East Buffalo Township, secretary of Union County Republican Committee, a director of the Susquehanna Fire and Emergency services, and a commissioner on the regional police department, all while running his own business. David is a pro-life advocate. A strong conservative and a man of faith, Mr. Rowe has the support of Congressman Fred Keller.
Jennifer Rager-Kay seems to hold many liberal values as most Democrats. Dr. Rager-Kay stated previously that voters are misguided and need to be educated. Mr. Moyer is running as a write-in candidate. I don’t know where he is on policies.
This seat is important to both parties, but David Rowe is a Republican who represents our Pennsylvania values and morals.
Charles W. Klauger,
Weikert
Republican Committee, Union County