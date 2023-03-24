The recent letter from the SU student requesting enhanced food options, including dorm based kitchens, leaves this reader nearly speechless.

I can guess that with total costs at SU exceeding $70k per year per student and with a desire to retain this income stream, the university might be willing to work on this suggestion.

I would expect that any dorm-based kitchen would primarily be used to nuke pizzas or toast an emergency Pop-Tart at 2 a.m. Perhaps she should spend time with whoever prepares the food at home whom I am sure would be happy to share the mysteries of cooking. This would allow her to strengthen her sense of individualism ... in the real world.

Charles Woodcock,

New Columbia

Tags

Trending Video