The recent letter from the SU student requesting enhanced food options, including dorm based kitchens, leaves this reader nearly speechless.
I can guess that with total costs at SU exceeding $70k per year per student and with a desire to retain this income stream, the university might be willing to work on this suggestion.
I would expect that any dorm-based kitchen would primarily be used to nuke pizzas or toast an emergency Pop-Tart at 2 a.m. Perhaps she should spend time with whoever prepares the food at home whom I am sure would be happy to share the mysteries of cooking. This would allow her to strengthen her sense of individualism ... in the real world.
Charles Woodcock,
New Columbia