We live in a very unique area. We have plenty of educated people with no shortage of a willingness to show us all how we think. I believe having Bucknell, Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities so close engenders this. I am not as appreciative of their willingness to inform me of my thought processes as I should be, however.
While several states away on vacation I read the screed of Joe DeCristopher (Aug. 23) as he described the actual psychology and thinking of all who support President Trump, as well as his way of ignorantly and inaccurately explaining it.
While there are many, many things I find distasteful from the president, I voted for him in 2016. Mr. DeCristopher, I voted for him because he wasn’t Hillary Clinton. My vote for him was because he was new in presidential politics as much as anything else. Mrs. Clinton has her opportunities and has been in the inner sanctum already with no new solutions.
I also found his argument about the lack of regard for law by this president to be troubling. In my memory, the sale of guns to drug cartels that caused the deaths of American law enforcement especially DEA agents occurred under President Obama. I don’t believe this president listened to their secretary of state and said let our embassy people die. Again Obama and Hillary Clinton. Secretary of State Clinton was less than diligent in protecting her email server which provided another reason to vote against her.
Under the previous Obama administration, we had a business called Solyndra touted as an economic savior and folded after sweetheart tax breaks and before one red cent of profit. It seems the absolute hatred many of my fellow Democrats have for this president has made them incapable of civil discourse involving him and leads only to bashing him and anyone who voted for him.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury