There is a very prominent issue within schools regarding inclusivity. It happens not just in classrooms but also in clubs and sports. People are not being given equal access to opportunities and resources.
Inclusion entails the provision of equal opportunities and resources to people who would otherwise have been marginalized. Studies show that people who are excluded are more likely to experience depression and anxiety.
Mental health, especially that of young and impressionable students, should not have to be so harmfully impacted by exclusion. Something needs to change. Schools are meant to prepare students for life in the real world.
In the real world, people encounter much more diversity and opportunity. We should be learning how to work with and communicate with other people by including others in our lives at school. By being more inclusive in all aspects of school, we are not only better preparing ourselves for life outside of school but also giving people who are typically excluded a chance to contribute their ideas and skills.
Recently, my school, Mifflinburg Area High School, started a unified bocce ball team in partnership with the Special Olympics. This team gives students with disabilities referred to as athletes and students without disabilities referred to as partners the opportunity to play on a team together.
This allows the team members to build strong relationships and learn how to work as a team while also giving the athletes a chance to play a varsity sport. Mifflinburg has also started an inclusion club whose goal is to “create a united and inclusive environment for people.”
These clubs and teams are steps in the right direction. There are also more ways to be inclusive, such as educating yourself, inviting others to join or contribute to groups, and being able to ensure that all students have equal access to resources.
It is necessary that these actions be implemented because it means that inclusion is being taken seriously. We need more inclusion within schools to prevent the effects of exclusion and help create a safe and fair environment for students.
Ellie Hackenberg,
Mifflinburg Area High School