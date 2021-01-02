Fred Keller, as part of a failed attempt on the part of the Texas Attorney General to overturn the certified results of November’s election here in Pennsylvania, sought to substitute his preferred electoral outcome for the will of Pennsylvania’s voters. By supporting an effort to disenfranchise Pennsylvanians, by seeking to overturn my vote, your vote, the votes of Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, he has demonstrated a contempt for the electorate which is incompatible with elective office.
I have been gratified to see the number of writers who have expressed outrage over Keller’s behavior; writers who, sometimes bluntly, sometimes with carefully laid out arguments, have called upon Keller to either resign or decline to be seated in January. The one thing I have not seen is Keller himself answering the charge that he sought to deny us the right to have our votes counted, an act which could rise to the level of sedition.
The recitation of failed talking points about examining voting irregularities does not substitute for the simple and obvious fact that Rep. Fred Keller supported the undermining of a free and fair election and does not deserve to represent the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Rev. Edward Keido Sanshin Oberholtzer,
Lewisburg