The Daily Item’s coverage of the Feb. 10 Lewisburg school board meeting was incomplete and requires clarification. Although the article covered only parents and students who spoke in favor of removing the mask mandate, readers should know the overwhelming majority (2-to-1) of comments submitted to the board favored maintaining it.
Further, The Daily Item never inquired into how the survey cited was conducted or how respondents were recruited. We were surprised to hear that a survey had even been conducted, and only just learned that it had been posted on Facebook. This is not the way to get a representative sample of people in the district, since not everyone is Facebook friends with the person who posted the survey. Arguably, the most thorough and accessible survey was conducted last November, when the majority of voters in the school district chose a slate of candidates committed to following the guidance of medical professionals.
It is important to share some comments that supported continuing the masking policies already agreed upon in the health and safety plan here. First, one parent noted that, although we may be done with the virus, the virus is not done with us. As of this writing, the CDC reports that in the last week the level of community transmission in Union County was “high” on a scale of “low,” “moderate,” “substantial,” and “high.” In neighboring districts without a mask mandate, schools have had to close and switch to online instruction because so many people in the school caught COVID-19. No one wants this.
Additionally, since the board was deciding to change the contact tracing protocol, it did not make sense to also change the mask protocol. As scientists, doctors, and really anyone who has ever tinkered with anything complex knows, change one thing at a time and see what effect it has. If you change two, you cannot know the impact of either.
Finally, many parents also spoke to the preponderance of evidence that supports the efficacy of wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19. Masks are not perfect, but they are significantly better than nothing. One need only visit a health care facility in our area such as Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger to recognize that, despite various opinions spread on social media, the majority of people we trust in the valley to tend to our broken bones, breast cancer, diabetes, and heart disease wear masks to also help keep us safe from COVID-19. Surely, these hospitals would save a lot of money and heartache if they dropped their mask mandates, but they don’t.
We are sympathetic to students, faculty, and staff who would prefer not to wear masks. We are also sympathetic to students, faculty, and staff who worry about catching COVID-19 from others or bringing it home to vulnerable family members. The objective way to address this dilemma is to continue the Lewisburg school board’s plan to set policies based on community transmission.
This is a time when some young people are expressing concern about the effects of masks on their self-esteem. We should reinforce to them how strong and resilient they are. Further, we can encourage them to recognize how self-esteem grows through service to others, in this case, through the knowledge that, even if they are at low risk, their behavior may keep their immunocompromised classmate, pregnant teacher, or diabetic aide safer from what might be a severe disease for them.
Shari Jacobson lives in Union Township.