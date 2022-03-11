How on earth can our president say with a straight face that the national runaway increase in gasoline prices is the result of the Ukraine/Russian war? Everyone, I mean everyone, knows this is a flat out lie.
The cause is his administrations foolishly stubborn quest for immediate renewable energy. This must be apparent to all Americans who, most of whom anyhow, want to develop our own abundant mineral resources and buy from no one.
Reasoning with our president is a waste of time. His fixed mindset of buying offshore oil while hamstringing or own energy industry, is deliberately driving our energy costs up, way up, to achieve the holy grail of renewable energy in the period of an election cycle or two. He is tilting around like a modern day Don Quixote.
The Democrats, led by their left wing, Green New Deal fringe may be right in the long run, defined by me as multiple generations. In my opinion, his immediate gratification policy is, short to midterm, clearly miss-allocating our national resources, killing our economy and hurting our military capability. With time Adam Smith’s invisible hand will move us to renewables anyway. It’s bad to force it and penalize most Americans and lose international prominence.
Rich Lowery, editor, National Review, makes the prophetic statement that if the Ukraine/Russian war “hasn’t scared the West straight on energy, nothing will”? Maybe the “great reset” is to realistically adjust to a gradual approach to energy conversion to renewables, whilst maintaining our living standards and military power with extractable minerals as we transition.
Ken Young,
Paxinos