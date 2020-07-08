Pennsylvania is falling behind in renewable energy.
At only 0.26 percent of total energy production, all but one of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have a higher percentage of electricity coming from solar power.
Right now, Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS) requires that only 8 percent of our electricity is derived from renewable sources by May 2021 with 0.5 percent coming from solar power. We are overshadowed by our neighbors’ goals, especially by New York and New Jersey’s goal of 50 percent by 2030, and we must do better. An increase in our AEPS to 18 percent by 2025 with 5.5 percent dedicated to solar will not only generate more sustainable energy, but also create more job opportunities and generate more local and state revenue!
Pennsylvania has historically been an energy powerhouse, in both coal and natural gas. This doesn’t mean we should only rely on these sources of energy. By increasing our solar quota, we would diversify our electricity mix in a sustainable manner. According to the Finding Pennsylvania Solar Future project, an increase to 10 percent solar by 2030 will create more than 60,000 jobs and a net economic benefit of $1.6 billion dollars annually.
Renewable energy is the way of the future and Pennsylvania needs to get on board sooner rather than later.
Haley Scopelliti,
Elysburg