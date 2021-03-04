I am shocked, honestly shocked with the recent article even mentioning Thomas Sowell, let alone in a favorable way (Matthew Rousu column, Feb. 14). I do not remember (perhaps wrongly) reading his name in your paper before, though that is understandable considering his credentials. It is almost an unwritten law that any African-American who dares to be an independent thinker and does not kowtow to the race industry is never acknowledged or publicized by the major media.
Professor Rousu must then be congratulated, especially since he used such words as brilliant and relevant regarding his books. He also mentioned Sowell’s opposition, backed up by data, to many of the absurd mantras endlessly repeated by Democrats and the media.
Actually, there are quite a few people like him such as Morgan Freeman, Larry Elder, Denzel Washington and Anthony Logan and many others who, of course, are also called race traitors and Uncle Toms because they dare to point out the condescension and many common lies, scams, absurdities, myths and falsities perpetrated by race hustlers and white liberals.
They are frank in their opinions on these matters but the media does a great job of ignoring them. It is quite easy to see why as they do not follow the correct party line. It was obvious in President Biden’s immortal quote “if you’re having trouble choosing between me and Trump y’all ain’t Black.” I found out about these brave persons only by accident.
It is too bad the media focuses instead only on those who keep flaming hatred in the guise of “social justice.” As I heard on one show “if you want to see racism in action just put a free-thinking Black person in a room with a white liberal.”
Thomas Modesto,
Danville