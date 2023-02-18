For whatever reason(s), Pennsylvania's financial condition improved so much recently that Governor Wolf and the state's Legislature passed legislation cutting the state's corporate income tax rate from 9.99% by the year 2032. Is that a good idea?
The state's sovernor, senators and representatives are elected by the people to represent the people, not just corporations. It would have been better to cut the state's 6% sales tax rate to 3%.
This would have given taxpaying consumers more money to buy additional goods and services, which would increase the net income of all businesses, not just corporations. The extra purchases would also replace some sales tax revenue, too.
In addition, the Legislature should have started the procedure to pass a constitutional amendment legalizing a state graduated income tax in order to eliminate the flat-rate personal income tax that burdens working class taxpayers and rewards wealthy taxpayers.
The new governor supports cutting the state's corporate income tax rate even lower to 4% and also using public tax money to help fund private schools. Unfortunately, the state's Democratic party can no longer be called the "people's party" and that's why Independent voters are increasing.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove