The clamor from the political right about their rights seems endless, but absent from their cries is any mention of individual responsibility or that there are limits to all freedoms. Religious freedom doesn’t allow human sacrifice. Freedom of speech doesn’t include the right to slander. The Second Amendment doesn’t provide for any weapon you want. There is not a Constitutional right to own a weapon of war.
In his 1941 State of the Union address, Franklin Roosevelt added two freedoms not included in the Constitution. In addition to the freedoms of speech and worship, he added the freedoms from want and fear. Many of us fear that we have been overwhelmed by a culture of guns. Some parents were upset that their kids had to wear a protective mask against COVID in school, but far more parents have fear when sending their kids to school because of the gun violence.
Want and fear are often two sides of the same coin. Want can lead to fear. Want drastically limits an individual’s freedom. Many parents fear that if their children get sick, they won’t be able to afford their doctor visit. How many fear homelessness because of an increasing cost of rent? Why are there millions of children and seniors who don’t get enough to eat each day? Why are there so many living in poverty in the wealthiest country in the world? Why are millions of hard-working people struggling to make ends meet to provide for the needs of their children?
Consider the supply side economics of Ronald Reagan. Call it what you will, laissez-faire, free-market, or neo-liberal capitalism, Reagan’s economics put us where we are today. They have given us our declining middle class. He told us that if the wealthy got richer, more would trickle down to the rest of us. A bigger lie has never been told! Consider the following: Three men now have as much wealth as the bottom 50% of the country and 92% of our country’s wealth is owned by the top 1%. During the pandemic while many struggled, 725 billionaires increased their wealth by more than $2 trillion. In the last 30 years the wealth of the top 1% has increased by $21 trillion while the bottom half has lost $900 billion.
Capitalism is an escalator which takes money from the bottom and middle of the economic ladder and moves it to the top. It is an economic system that exploits workers. It is an economic system with no sense of fairness or morality and has no concern for people or the biosphere. Government cannot be separated from the country’s economics. It sets the rules by which the system operates from bankruptcy to contract law, but who will the rules be written for? Today they favor those at the top.
Can a capitalist system be so ordered to meet the needs of the people? Absolutely, but it must be a system which is tempered by social programs which ameliorates capitalism destructiveness. The Scandinavian countries seem to have found much of the balance. Nobel Prize winner and former advisor to the World Bank Joseph Stiglets writes of the need to temper raw capitalism.
The political right has promised to deliver for you, but only delivers for the rich. Their tax relief under Trump gave 83% of the savings to the top 1% and corporations leaving a few crumbs for the rest of us. Democrats under Clinton became too concerned with corporate political money and failed to support the working class as before. But there still is a strong corps of progressives in the party pulling the party back to more support for the middle and lower classes.
You may be very angry about what has happened to your jobs and income, but a vote for Trump Party will do nothing for you. Trump the conman may have articulated your bitterness and anger, but he has done nothing for you and never will. He wants you to direct your anger toward people of color, immigrants, and Jews rather that at his fellow plutocrats. This super narcissist cares only for his wealth and power. The Republican Party is totally wedded to the economics that has created your plight.
