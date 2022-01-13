The construction of a 400,000-square-foot industrial building, the future new home for Bimbo Bakeries according to planning documents on file, is not only a sign of local industrial development — it is a symbol of victory.
It’s a victory that started nearly 28 years ago — in June 1994 — when Union Pacific Corporation scrapped its plans to build a $100 million hazardous waste incinerator on the land that later became known as Great Stream Commons, an industrial park just north of Allenwood in Union County.
The incinerator, set to be operated by United States Pollution Control Inc. (USPCI), a subsidiary of Union Pacific, would have handled the incineration and disposal of hazardous wastes, including paint thinner and industrial solvents.
The incinerator project had secured state approval, but it faced a wall of opposition from local residents who banded together into a grassroots group known as Organizations United for the Environment (OUE).
Members of OUE fought tooth-and-nail against the proposed incinerator project, posting signs, attending local municipal meetings, filing legal actions and at one point, chaining themselves to the doors of a state office building in their effort to “ban the burner.”
They won. Facing new government regulations, multiple lawsuits and OUE, which had become a mighty grassroots foe, Union Pacific announced on June 8, 1994 in Danville, that it would abandon its plans, a decision that local opponents called “a rare victory for the little guy.”
It’s a victory that continues to this day as steel forming the frame of the new Bimbo Bakeries building goes up, symbolizing the return of this land to private ownership and development.
Following the long-fought battle with USPCI, Union County purchased the land in the mid 1990s, assuming a debt of $13 million. Plans for an industrial park soon followed, but efforts to attract corporate buyers to pay off the county’s investment produced few results through the years.
Hopes grew in 2006, when Target Corp. purchased 166 acres for $7 million to develop a distribution center, but Target later abandoned those plans.
The new Bimbo plant and plans by Moran Industries of Watsontown and River Run Foods of Northumberland to develop other parcels in the industrial park are changing the tide.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development, told us this week that the state has been “very, very supportive” in the county’s efforts to market the land.
“It’s been a real team effort,” McLaughlin said, adding that he believes the region is now in a position “to be successful and prosper. I really do.”
It’s a victory for all who have been working for nearly three decades to make it happen.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.