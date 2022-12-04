The Loyalsock Creek and Valley in Sullivan and Lycoming counties are beloved far and wide for swimming, fishing, paddling, tubing, the Loyalsock Trail, hiking, birding, and hunting. The Loyalsock Valley offers some of the last, large and easily accessible forested tracts of public land in northeastern America. Folks from the entire Northeastern region vacation in the valley and enjoy the spectacular scenery and outdoor recreational opportunities.
The Loyalsock Creek is classified by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as an Exceptional Value stream whose water quality must be protected by law, with no degradation. The creek was also named by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as the 2018 Pennsylvania River of the Year and called a “timeless treasure” by DCNR staff.
Despite its iconic standing, the Loyalsock is now under assault by the fossil methane (a.k.a. “fracked gas”) industry. This industrialization is occurring despite concerns expressed by citizens and unanimous opposition from the Lycoming County Commissioners who agreed that Pennsylvania General Energy’s massive fracked gas project would impact Lycoming County communities, visitors, and the creek. Details of the opposition are available at www.KeepitWildPA.org.
Construction is now underway along Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township four miles north of the Rt 973 bridge in Loyalsockville. To date, PGE has been cited for multiple violations of the Clean Streams Act.
The unsuccessful efforts to avert or mitigate this industrialization underscore the critical issue affecting citizens statewide. When citizens clash with for-profit corporations to protect the environment, history is clear: citizens’ concerns are seldom heeded.
I have been a champion of the environment for over five decades. Never before has destruction of the natural world been so close to home. I live along the Loyalsock Creek on land that my grandfather purchased in 1933. The Loyalsock State Forest adjoins my property. PGE is now my next-door neighbor.
Living beside the water and woods and witnessing the massive industrialization taking place in the Loyalsock Creek and adjacent state forest is a nightmare. Sending emergency incident reports, photos, and videos to DEP resulting in multiple Notices of Violation (NOVs) of the Clean Streams Act issued to Pennsylvania General Energy offers no consolation. No fines have been levied, nor permits revoked to date. Just a pile of paperwork without punishment.
The construction continues apace as trees fall, the creek is muddied and the water adulterated with hydraulic fluids and other petrochemicals. Trucks with Texas license plates come and go seven days a week, sometimes until the wee hours, while lawmakers tout the grossly exaggerated jobs numbers for PA workers. Giant earth-moving equipment, metal pipe, and construction supplies piled on flatbed trucks travel a country road and a private lane intersecting a backyard where children play. Those traveling Route 87 about 4 miles north of Loyalsockville are stopped by flaggers and gape in shock at the ongoing destruction they witness while waiting to drive on.
These days, I experience an ever-present anxiety of helplessness as the appalling environmental degradation is juxtaposed to the rights of all citizens (present and future) guaranteed by the state Constitution, and the mission statements of state agencies involved: DCNR, DEP, SRBC, F&BC. Then comes news of the recent $2 billion in tax subsidies granted by state legislators to increase fossil methane gas projects, and I realize that my heirs and I are funding the very industry that has robbed the sense of place, the peace, and the serenity we once enjoyed on our land.
Soon, as the pending 80 methane wells are drilled and fracked, we will lose trust in the safety of the drinking water from our private water well. The water testing required to assure us that no fracking chemicals are present will cost more than $1,000. Testing should be done regularly, as risks to the aquifer increase with each new well bore cutting through our underground drinking water supply.
All this as the planet warms and scientists warn of the catastrophic future if we do not take immediate and drastic measures to end our addiction to fossil fuels.
I want to believe that fairness and democracy are still core American values, even as I look out my window and see ongoing evidence to the contrary.
Barb Jarmoska is an environmental activist and child advocate, focused on protecting the wild places and fostering a sense of wonder and possibility by connecting children and families to the natural world.