I want to respond to a letter to the editor by Rev. Joseph Lingenfelter (Nov. 1) responding to a letter by Robert Beck (Oct. 2) who alerted us to the efforts by the Lewisburg Borough Council welcoming those of the LGBTQ into their community.
Thank God for Robert Beck and anyone who alerts us to the things going on in our communities, by those that have authority, that will destroy us. God’s word tells us that “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34). It also tells us that anyone who approves of sinful practices that they know are wrong becomes guilty of that sin (Romans 1:32).
When we begin adapting to the “I’m OK, you’re OK,” mantra, we become ineffective, weak and unable to help the very people that we claim to be wanting to help. All have sinned and come short of the glory of God and therefore, we all need a savior.
So, we are all welcome in a community, but, we must make people aware that we do not welcome sin.
Those who are leaders in our communities have the responsibility to protect us and not open the doors for rebuke and the consequences of their actions. So many in the clergy have become lukewarm and ineffective in their message to the world. I implore you to stand for the right so that the gospel message will be clear and will give people the help they really need.
Kathleen Pursell,
Penns Creek