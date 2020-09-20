Progressives have always seen inequality as a problem: Demands for a fair deal for workers, for small farmers, for the poor and racial minorities are perennial features of the programmatic ideas of people on the Left, both here and elsewhere in the world. Conversely, conservatives have seen inequality as natural, almost always defending the status quo that entrenches a few rich and leaves the rest of us to fend for ourselves.
These two perspectives are rooted in radically different assumptions. Progressives assume that people with lots of money had a good deal of help getting it, whether through inheritance or government policies that favored them, such as subsidies and tax loopholes. Take, for example, government policies that allow energy companies to extract coal, oil and gas without having to pay the full cost of the resulting environmental damage. Or the tax cuts enacted by three of the last four Republican presidents (Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump), all of which channeled the lion’s share of benefits to high-income individuals and corporations.
Conservatives, conversely, assume that the people and corporations with most of the assets got them through their hard work alone. The government should not be taking their money to give to the less well-off, because being less well-off is, by definition, evidence that they don’t want to work.
Here I will make the case that inequality is something that even conservatives should worry about.
From a political perspective, progressives rightly make the point that the extreme levels of economic equality that have developed over the last half-century have seriously compromised democracy. The idea of democracy starts from the premise that every citizen is equal: one person, one vote. Now, in practice there will always be some inequality, but at least we want to have equal opportunity for all. Everybody should start the race at the same place. The further we get from that ideal of equal opportunity, the worse for democracy. That’s because having more economic resources automatically gives you more political power, which undercuts the premise of the equality of every citizen.
Conservatives tend to think that’s just fine. They like democracy when they win elections, but otherwise, they fall back on the notion that, actually, what we have is not a democracy, but a republic, where the propertied interest is protected by various checks on popular sovereignty. Conservatives often fail to grasp the danger that the popular majority will stop believing that there is equal opportunity. When that happens, popular support for the conservatives’ republic will weaken. Indeed, we see that happening today: the majority of people in this country believe that the government serves the rich and doesn’t care about people like them. Therefore, conservatives ought to support policies that reduce inequality to maintain the legitimacy of the political system they depend on to defend their property.
Economically, the case is even stronger. Most progressives acknowledge we have, and will continue to have, a capitalist economy that works through markets requiring government regulation to avoid concentrating economic power in a few hands. Conservatives tend to glorify the free market and resist government regulation. But over time, a firm successful in selling its products, bests its competition, thereby gaining advantages that make it increasingly difficult for its competitors. Some regulation is needed to assure a relatively level playing field. One effect of such regulation is to dampen the tendency toward increased inequality.
Markets can function with maximum efficiency when there is a balance between supply and demand. That is, when there are buyers for all the goods and services being produced. Progressives see, and conservatives ought to realize, that our present high levels of economic inequality undermine the efficient functioning of markets, because a large and growing segment of the population has been subjected to decades of stagnant or declining wages, while wealth flowed steadily to the richest among us. The bottom third of our population simply lacks the income to buy stuff. That’s why raising the minimum wage ought to be on the conservatives’ agenda.
In short, conservatives and progressives should be able to agree on the proposition that we need more equality.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.