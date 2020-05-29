State lawmakers who have pushed for the reopening of Pennsylvania’s businesses, arguing owners are smart enough to know how to mitigate COVID-19 in their own shops, better be right because clearly some state legislators don’t know how to manage the novel coronavirus.
News emerging Wednesday that State Rep. Andrew Lewis, a Republican from Dauphin County, had tested positive for COVID-19 was not all that surprising. With that many people working in one place, including some not masking, it was bound to happen.
What is inexcusable is the fact that some working in the state Capitol were not informed in a timely manner while others were testing and self-quarantining. This information should have been announced to everyone working in the Capitol.
We find this outrageous.
It is easy to wonder if this was kept quiet because it would have made it more difficult for lawmakers to push Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the state.
In a statement, Lewis said he immediately self-quarantined after getting a positive result on May 20. Lewis said he informed House officials of the positive test and began contact tracing. Lewis said he was last in the Capitol on May 14.
According to The Washington Post, some state Democrats became aware of Lewis’s diagnosis after being approached by a reporter on Wednesday.
In a firebrand Facebook Live post, Democratic State Rep. Brian Sims delivered a justifiably powerful message.
“Every single day of this crisis, the State Government Committee of Pennsylvania has met so that their members could line up, one after one, that it was safe to go back to work. That it was safe to go back to race car driving or dog grooming, or getting your hair cut,” Sims, immunocompromised after donating a kidney, said. “Meanwhile, what we’re learning is that during that time period, they were testing positive. They were notifying one another, and they were not notifying us. I just spent the better part of the last 11 weeks sitting across the room from people who would eventually test positive and decided not to tell us. They did do some kind of quarantine, they did do some kind of contact tracing — they, I guess, being Republican leadership.”
Like Sims, we are glad to learn Lewis seems to have recovered.
But, as Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody said, “it is simply unacceptable that some House Republicans knew about this for more than a week and sat on that knowledge.”
Our state government has never been particularly good with transparency. This was a matter of life and death. Full disclosure was the only option.
It appears the GOP failed to recognize that.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.