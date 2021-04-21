Most of us have heard more discussion and argument about infrastructure in recent months than we ever have. Under the warm blanket of argument, however there rests a cooler foundation of ignorance. This is because most of us have an understanding of infrastructure that has been cooling its heels since the nineteenth century. To make this clear we should specify what we mean by the term “infrastructure.”
“Infra” is based on the Greek word for “beneath” and so infrastructure refers to the structure that is beneath something, in this case beneath the productive apparatus of the national economy. This is easy, but now we must ask what underlying supportive structure does the economy require? In the 19th century it was fairly simple. Units of production required a transportation system, i.e., railroads, canals and rivers, roads and ports, but not a great deal more. Health care was usually taken care of by the family in the home, with the assistance of a local doctor who would offer what care the profession of the day could supply, and if that failed the physician would console the family for its loss and the family would console the physician for his/her lack of knowledge that would have saved the patient. Education was not needed beyond a basic ability to read and calculate, because the young worker could apprentice in a place of production and learn to be productive at metalwork or carpentry or farming. What else did the firm require of society – very little.
How different it is today. Now firms need transportation, of course, but they also need universities to supply highly educated workers who can be productive and can advance knowledge while on the job, they cannot afford to have valuable, skilled workers suffer long absences because they cannot get good health care, they need the fastest communication system they can get and this is nationwide broadband, and many firms cannot survive long without some protection for processes they have developed that is afforded by the patent system managed by government. They also need government offices to assist them in gaining access to markets in other countries. It is also terribly wasteful to have highly competent and imaginative entrepreneurs not involved in economic production but excluded just because of an issue of race or gender or national origin – only government can supervise the destruction of these barriers to an efficient economy. Anyone who is at all involved in the economy could add a couple of things to the list.
A legislative bill that supports modern infrastructure thus necessarily includes items that were not part of the infrastructure in the 19th century, nor even that of two or three decades ago. The modern economy develops at a speed that has never before been experienced. Thus our thinking about what it needs to be effective and competitive internationally must also evolve.
The political discussion of today is a conflict between the 19th-century notion of infrastructure simply as transportation that is held by many in the Congress, and a 21st-century understanding of infrastructure that is being proposed by President Biden in his American Jobs Plan that sees the needs of today’s production processes as being more inclusive — of education, health care, nationwide broadband, and vehicles that have moved past the fossil fuels that served us well during the previous century but which must now give way to electric vehicles and to other sources of power, as the horse gave way to the internal combustion engine on wheels — as Woody Guthrie said: “I don’t believe in dictators none, but I think the whole country ought to be run by eeeelectricity.”
This all may seem strange to someone like me who was born prior to WWII or to those who think like they were, many of whom serve in the Congress, but to subsequent generations, this is the sea in which they swim — so let’s let them get on with it.
Peter Karl Kresl is a professor of Economics emeritus. He lives in Lewisburg.