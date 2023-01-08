A few months ago, I got a text from the parent of a high school football player I know. He was doing some research on the history of the program when he came upon this nugget from 1937:
Little passed to Snyder for a first down. Hullihen and Little ripped off gains to the local 42. Henry J. Wilson, veteran official, tumbled to the ground dead of a heart attack. The game was delayed for 10 minutes, and on the third play after resumption, Snyder intercepted a pass off the hand of Brennan and carried it 40 yards for a touchdown.
That, in this business, is what we call burying the lead.
I thought of that this week after the scary developments out of Cincinnati on Monday night. I was in the office when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The television was on in the background, for white noise as much as entertainment.
As a rule, most of the sound is drowned out, until something triggers the ears. Normally it’s “working structure fire” or “shots fired” over the scanner. What was going on in Cincinnati was off the radar until I heard Joe Buck say they were sending the teams to the locker room. Because of the late kicks, even the shortest delay means we probably aren’t going to get the game in the newspaper, so we need to pivot sooner rather than later.
What we all saw on the field was stunning. The first clue that what was happening was different was the looks on the players’ faces. Some in tears. Some praying. Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback, seemingly in shock.
It was apparent it was bad. Fortunately, by the end of the week, good news started to emerge regarding the 24-year-old’s health, he was awake, responding to questions and even asking if Buffalo won the game.
What happened was a freak incident. It wasn’t a freak accident.
The hit that led to Hamlin collapsing on the field in cardiac arrest was similar to thousands of others on football fields across the country. From youth levels to professional, the play didn’t look abnormal.
That is what makes it so scary. Because it sort of happened out of nowhere.
I’ve been around football as a player, fan, media member and coach for 30 years. I’ve seen that exact play a million times, and hundreds way worse; we all have. Nothing was extraordinary until it was.
What was extraordinary was the response from team doctors and personnel and emergency responders on scene. They saved Hamlin’s life.
All of the volunteer coaches I worked with over the last three years had to take hours of online classes from USA Football. We looked at everything from how to properly fit a helmet to what to look for regarding heat stroke and concussions and what drills to run to teach proper technique and had to pass some tests to get certified.
But after this week, I feel ill-equipped. How could a layperson really be prepared? The incident also brought those out of the darkness about football’s safety.
This isn’t the play to ignite those discussions. They should have been had years ago in your homes. It was a conversation we had in our house when our son asked to play tackle football for the first time after years of showing little to no interest.
We all understood the risks, discussed them as a family. The conversations will likely be had again, to add to the tools needed to make the best individual decisions possible.
