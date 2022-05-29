The antiabortion movement has long appealed to our moral sensibilities by calling for a halt to the “massacre of innocent life.” When I hear this, I’m always left with this question: at what point does a life stop being innocent?
In the past 10 days, we have witnessed two horrifying mass shootings. In Buffalo, a guy walked into a grocery store and started spraying bullets with a semi-automatic rifle. He shot 10 people dead and injured three others, while they shopped for groceries on a Saturday afternoon. In Texas, a guy walked into an elementary school and started spraying bullets with a semi-automatic weapon. So far, the death toll stands at 19 children and two adults.
In each case, the “gunman” was killed by the police. In each case, the “gunman” was an 18-year-old armed with a weapon designed to kill the most people possible in the shortest possible time.
The statistics make it sound like the only people affected were those who were shot. But how many other people in that supermarket or that school will live forever with that memory?
So many husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, children, friends, cousins, neighbors, colleagues have just had their lives torn apart.
Aren’t the victims of these massacres “innocent lives”? I ask because I’m still waiting for the outcry from those who claim to believe in the sanctity of life. All evening I’ve combed the internet for commentary, words of protest, horror, sorrow, or vigils or marches to protest this utterly senseless slaughter and push for action to reduce easy access to weapons manufactured for mass killing.
An article on Fox News quotes several faith leaders who turn themselves inside out to avoid admitting the insanity of easy public access to weapons of war. Said one pastor: “It was not an inanimate object that took the lives of our fellow Americans. It was a young man filled with darkness.” Correction: It was a young man filled with darkness and armed with an inanimate object designed to kill many people in the blink of an eye. Wreaking havoc on an entire community in a split-second would not have been possible without it. The Texas attorney general is calling for armed guards in every school because for sure, more guns will solve everything.
An article in the National Review makes the (same tired) argument that background checks and other gun control laws would not have stopped these two shooters. These things will happen, is the message. Thoughts and prayers.
It looks like many who are appalled by abortion will choose unfettered access to guns over the inherent risks to already-born children and adults. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness gets twisted into guns, liberty, and the pursuit of rage. If access to guns outweighs already-born lives, it seems as though these lives must not be considered “innocent.”
Too many who oppose abortion, the incompletely formed, potential-beings who may or may not ever be born (10-15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage) carry such high moral value that they should override the concerns of women. We should force women to carry them to term. Women’s desires, needs, fears, the dangers to their health (or life), their financial situation — all that is secondary, insignificant. Women (somehow less “innocent”) must sacrifice their rights, even their lives, to the (“innocent”) unborn. But once that potential-life is breathing oxygen on its own, its value and “innocence” seem to diminish.
We all hold contradictory views, but this question of innocence stymies me. I can’t see a child in the world as less innocent than a fetus. I can’t see a woman as less innocent than a fetus. I can’t see those who were mowed down in the past few days as anything less than innocent. Maybe the anti-abortion worldview depends on seeing a life out in the world as corrupted, by definition. Maybe a fetus represents the perfection of imagined potential, while a flesh-and-blood person, inevitably flawed and bound to hurt and disappoint sometimes, seems less than innocent. If so, I propose we focus our efforts on loving, supporting, and protecting the flawed. There’s so much beauty in imperfection and in the end, it’s all we’ve got.
Lynn Palermo lives in Lewisburg and is on the faculty at Susquehanna University.