Have you ever been blamed for something you didn’t do? The Proposed Pennsylvania Constitutional Amendment — Crime Victim Rights — states that someone accused, not convicted, of a crime doesn’t have the right to ask for discovery materials so that they and their lawyer will be able to plan a defense. Here is an excerpt of the exact text from the proposed constitutional amendment:
“Rights of victims of crime: . . . to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request made by the accused or any person acting on behalf of the accused; . . . “
What has happened to “innocent until proven guilty?” What has happened to the Pledge of Allegiance, which ends “with liberty and justice for all?”
The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania recommends Pennsylvanian’s vote “No.” On this Ballot Question on Nov. 5, stand for justice for all and vote “No.”
Joan Heller,
Beech Creek