In a recent letter to the editor, (Nov. 11) Arthur Keller raises valid concerns about the cost-benefit of “green energy.” They highlight the challenges we face in addressing climate changes and damage. To many it reaffirms a “do-nothing approach.” The alternative to Green Energy is touted as continuing forward with fossil fuel energy production. This is very popular in Pennsylvania where coal, natural gas and oil lobbyists have won the votes of many politicians.
Embracing the status quo means ignoring the well-documented effects of greenhouse gas production and the effect on the health of our people and the environment. Improving alternatives, such as wind turbines and solar photovoltaic panels is critical. Ongoing research on and action is improving the recycling of wind-turbine blades, as well as building biodegradable blades. Similar concerns about solar panels are valid.
But it is important to recognize lower emissions from solar (photovoltaic) panels are orders of magnitude lower than burning oil. Reduction of environmental hazard of solar panels is underway through the expansion of recycling efforts of solar panels. Research is working to develop more environment-friendly solar. Continuing investments in energy innovations has the potential to re-energize our economy as well.
There is no doubt that the greatest challenge to improving planetary health is political. This will take ongoing diplomatic pressure, but also the sharing of technological innovations and economic benefits.
We must recognize that refusing to change course threatens the future for our children and future generations.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg