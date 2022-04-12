Another tip of the cap to the medical heroes at Evangelical Community Hospital and their counterparts across the Valley who have done an incredible job over the past 25 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union County independent hospital was recognized last week by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) with a COVID Response Innovation Award for its remote testing site, put in place almost immediately at the outset of COVID in the region and was only recently closed.
As many try to move beyond COVID-19 entering the pandemic’s third year — even as cases tick back up and another variant emerges — it is easy to forget just how much the medical professionals had to learn in the early days of COVID.
As the coronavirus began to spread, testing quickly became a vital tool in the fight to flatten the first curve of the first wave. Evangelical was recognized for its early institution of rapid testing for the community through its alternative testing site. The convenient and safe drive-thru location also made it possible to separate those needing testing from those seeking treatment for COVID-19 and other illnesses in Evangelical’s emergency department.
The HAP COVID Response Innovation Awards highlighted teams, solutions, and projects that shaped the “community’s response to, understanding of, and resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Evangelical’s testing site was one of the 10 highest-scoring projects in the state.
“The COVID-19 pandemic put everyone in health care to the test of managing a public health crisis,” said Kendra Aucker, CEO, president, Evangelical Community Hospital, on Thursday. “Every member of our staff performed exceptionally — they pulled together to handle every new development expeditiously, with flexibility and grace, so that even during the most challenging times, every patient received exceptional care in a safe environment.
“It is one of the too numerous to count ways our teams innovatively managed the curveballs COVID-19 threw at us. I am extremely proud of the way Evangelical’s family of employees has responded over the last two years.”
There was no medical book or precedent for these extraordinary efforts over the past two years. Proactive forward-thinking laid the foundation for a remarkable level of care and thoughtfulness that continues to this day. There is a standard of care that many come to expect in the Valley, which has long benefitted from top-flight medical treatment in a rural setting.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.