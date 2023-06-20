A recent correspondent to The Daily Item questioned why anybody should object to a drag show. It is, after all, just men dressing as somebody they are not and never could be. Those pesky Y chromosomes, you know. To make it even more fun, they exaggerate the female characteristics to the point of parody or even farce. Makeup, prancing, dancing, flirting says the correspondent; good clean fun.
Do you notice the similarity to a blackface performance? The biggest difference I see is that the drag show disrespects half of the human race instead of a minority. Better or worse?
The correspondent makes the point quite clearly by noting that in 1953 his father participated in a drag show in Savannah. That was a different time; some things deemed acceptable then are not today. In 1953, folks in a segregated church in Savannah might also have found a blackface show entertaining but might not want photos of the event.
Nobody is “afraid” of the drag show but they might find it insensitive and offensive.
Ronald Blatchley,
New Berlin