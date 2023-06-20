A recent correspondent to The Daily Item questioned why anybody should object to a drag show. It is, after all, just men dressing as somebody they are not and never could be. Those pesky Y chromosomes, you know. To make it even more fun, they exaggerate the female characteristics to the point of parody or even farce. Makeup, prancing, dancing, flirting says the correspondent; good clean fun.

Do you notice the similarity to a blackface performance? The biggest difference I see is that the drag show disrespects half of the human race instead of a minority. Better or worse?

The correspondent makes the point quite clearly by noting that in 1953 his father participated in a drag show in Savannah. That was a different time; some things deemed acceptable then are not today. In 1953, folks in a segregated church in Savannah might also have found a blackface show entertaining but might not want photos of the event.

Nobody is “afraid” of the drag show but they might find it insensitive and offensive.

Ronald Blatchley,

New Berlin

Tags

Trending Video