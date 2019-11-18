The three supervisors in Valley Township have wisely voted to send a building inspector to visit three motels in Montour County that have reportedly fallen into disrepair.
The motels — Super 8, Quality Inn and the vacant former Days Inn — are all located near the interchange with Interstate 80 a few miles north of Danville.
The former Days Inn has been closed for several years and has become an eyesore. The front of the Quality Inn is reportedly deteriorated and a portion has fallen to the ground. On Sept. 26, a murder occurred at the Super 8. State police said a St. Louis man was shot and killed at the property.
The township supervisors expressed concerns about ownership, indicating that the owners have been skirting around rules and regulations for years and the township has received complaints about the condition of the businesses.
The township voted to have an inspector from Building Inspectors Underwriters and township Zoning Officer Fred Shappell visit the motels and complete the inspections. They said the inspector will likely condemn the vacant Days Inn and make a list of repairs needed at the other two motels to be completed within 30 days.
“There comes a point we have to do something to make it safe and secure for the municipality,” Valley Township Supervisor Walt Rupert said. “If we don’t start a paper trail at some point, it’s never going to get started.”
We agree. It does appear time to do something. It is an area Montour lawmakers have eyed for possible development, a wise move considering its proximity to Interstate 80.
Municipal leaders have the responsibility to take actions that protect the health and safety of citizens within their jurisdictions and they should use the regulations or authority within their code and zoning ordinances to achieve these standards.
We are sure that Valley Township citizens will endorse these actions by their elected officials and support an ongoing effort to ensure that these and other Valley Township businesses are in compliance with all health and safety standards.
